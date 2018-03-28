Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Ruled out Tuesday, playing Wednesday
Finney-Smith (rest) has been ruled out Tuesday against the Kings but will play in Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
The Mavericks are opting to ease Finney-Smith back into the rotation after missing 50-plus games to start the season. Look for Doug McDermott and Maxi Kleber to see increased minutes Tuesday night with Finney-Smith sidelined. Since the 24-year-old has returned to action, he has averaged over 23 minutes per contest and should see an eerily similar workload when he returns to the rotation Wednesday night against the Lakers.
