Finney-Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Finney-Smith remains without a timetable for a return and will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis, but it doesn't look like the small forward is on track to play any time soon. The Mavericks will have off until Saturday following the conclusion of Tuesday's contest, but chances are Finney-Smith will remain out until he is able to start practicing again.