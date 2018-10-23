Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Scores 12 points in Monday's win
Finney-Smith finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 40 minutes during Monday's 115-109 win over the Bulls.
Finney-Smith had seen 30 minutes in each of the first two tilts while contributing fairly well-rounded averages of 10.0 points, 5.0 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.5 steals per game. Moreover, he earned a team-high minute total on Monday while providing perhaps his best showing thus far. Harrison Barnes (hamstring) is expected to miss at least one more game, which makes Finney-Smith a decent low-cost option in daily leagues for Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks.
