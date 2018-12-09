Finney-Smith collected 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 win over the Rockets.

Finney-Smith was efficient offensively, reaching double figures while draining two treys for the second straight game. Finney-Smith continues to hit threes and defend at a high level, and appears to have earned the trust of coach Rick Carlisle. With that being said, Finney-Smith is best reserved for use in deep leagues.