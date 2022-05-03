Finney-Smith notched 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 121-114 loss to Phoenix.
Finney-Smith was one of four Mavs players to register double-digit scoring and finished third on the team with 15 points. He also tied for second on the squad with six boards as he provided his usual steady-but-unspectacular production. Through seven postseason games, Finney-Smith is averaging 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.7 three-pointers.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Posts Game 6 double-double•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Chips in 13/5/4 line in rout•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Comes up big on defensive end•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Gets hot from deep•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Coasts in win•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Posts career-high 28 points•