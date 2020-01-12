Finney-Smith provided 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 109-91 win over the 76ers.

Finney-Smith has reached double figures in scoring in four of the last five games. Moreover, despite his limitations Finney-Smith is one of the team's top players along the wing and continues to earn plenty of minutes thanks to his ability to defend, rebound, hit the three and finish at the rim.