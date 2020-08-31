Finney-Smith contributed 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-97 loss to the Clippers.

Finney-Smith battled through a hip injury in Sunday's losing effort, something that has been bothering him for quite some time. On the whole, this would have to be viewed as his best fantasy season to date. He ends as a top-150 player in standard leagues, although given that was in over 30 minutes per game, his ceiling should be viewed as right around this number.