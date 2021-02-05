Finney-Smith posted five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Thursday's 147-116 loss to the Warriors.

Thursday marked just the second time this season Finney-Smith has made just one field goal, so that's certainly an outlier. Since returning from health and safety protocols, the forward is averaging 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 29.0 minutes.