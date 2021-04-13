Finney-Smith posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes of Monday's loss to the 76ers.

Finney-Smith has grabbed double-digit rebounds just twice this season and both occasions have come within the last three games. With the Mavs playing without Kristaps Porzingis (rest), Finney-Smith failed to take advantage of any extra scoring opportunities though his 12 points snap a streak of three straight contests scoring in single-digits.