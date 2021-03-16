Finney-Smith is shooting just 37.5 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from three in March.

The forward isn't known as a scorer, so his 7.0 points per game isn't bad on the surface. But he shot 46.6 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three last season, so this recent downturn in efficiency is significant. That said, over the past six games, he's still rebounding well, grabbing 6.3 boards per contest.