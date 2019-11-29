Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Should be available Friday
Finney-Smith (finger) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Suns.
It seems pretty clear Finney-Smith should be available for Friday's contest, although the forward has averaged just 8.5 points in the last four contests following a 22-point explosion against the Spurs earlier in November.
