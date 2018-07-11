Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Shut down for rest of summer league
Finney-Smith (rest) has been ruled out for the rest of the summer league schedule, Dwain Price of Mavs.com reports.
Finney-Smith ended up playing in two Las Vegas Summer League games, averaging 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block across 25.1 minutes. However, considering the 25-year-old already has two years of NBA experience, there's no reason to continue to play him and the staff will instead focus on evaluating some of the more unproven talent. Finney-Smith was limited to just 21 games during the 2017-18 campaign due to left knee quadriceps tendinitis, but he appears set to be at full strength ahead of training camp.
