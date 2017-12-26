Finney-Smith (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

The Mavericks haven't provided an official timetable for Finney-Smith's return to game action and there hasn't been any indication that he's resumed practicing, so it appears safe to rule him out for the entirety of the team's four-game week. With averages of 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 11.8 minutes per game in his eight appearances on the season, Finney-Smith isn't a major part of the Dallas rotation.