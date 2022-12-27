Finney-Smith (hip) will remain at for at least another couple of weeks, NBA writer Marc Stein reports.
Finney-Smith's hip issue has prevented him from taking the court in any of the last three games, and that will be the case again for at least a handful more. The team should provide an updated timeline as Finney-Smithy draws closer to returning, but he's looking at a mid-January return based on the current framing.
