Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Sidelined Monday vs. Celtics
Finney-Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said just under a week ago that Finney-Smith would be "out a while" with left knee tendinitis, so until there's evidence the second-year forward has resumed practicing, a return to game action shouldn't be considered forthcoming. Harrison Barnes has been seeing more time at small forward lately with Finney-Smith unavailable, which has opened up more run for rookie Maxi Kleber at power forward.
