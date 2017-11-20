Finney-Smith (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Celtics, Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said just under a week ago that Finney-Smith would be "out a while" with left knee tendinitis, so until there's evidence the second-year forward has resumed practicing, a return to game action shouldn't be considered forthcoming. Harrison Barnes has been seeing more time at small forward lately with Finney-Smith unavailable, which has opened up more run for rookie Maxi Kleber at power forward.