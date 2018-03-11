Finney-Smith (knee) will sit out Sunday's game against the Rockets, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

The Mavericks are just acting cautiously in holding Finney-Smith out for the second half of a back-to-back set after the second-year forward made his first appearance since Nov. 12 in Saturday's 114-80 win over the Grizzlies. Finney-Smith, who had been limited by left knee quadriceps tendinitis over the past four months, logged 18 minutes off the bench Saturday, producing seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block. He's expected to remain a bit player in the Mavericks' rotation the rest of the season,