Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Sitting out Sunday
Finney-Smith (knee) will sit out Sunday's game against the Rockets, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.
The Mavericks are just acting cautiously in holding Finney-Smith out for the second half of a back-to-back set after the second-year forward made his first appearance since Nov. 12 in Saturday's 114-80 win over the Grizzlies. Finney-Smith, who had been limited by left knee quadriceps tendinitis over the past four months, logged 18 minutes off the bench Saturday, producing seven points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block. He's expected to remain a bit player in the Mavericks' rotation the rest of the season,
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will play vs. Grizzlies•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Expected to play Saturday, sit Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Expected back Saturday or Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Won't play Tuesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Still a week or two away•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Does drill work at practice•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...