Finney-Smith finished Saturday's 137-96 victory over the Grizzlies with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 27 minutes.
Finney-Smith played 38 minutes during Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Suns, but he had less playing time during Saturday's blowout win. Despite the Mavericks' success against Memphis, the 29-year-old's results remained limited. He's averaging just 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game to begin the year.
