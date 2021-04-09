Finney-Smith posted nine points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday's win over the Bucks.

The 27-year-old has been contributing across the board over his past four games, 13.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in that span. Finney-Smith has been a top-50 fantasy over the past week and is locked into heavy minutes the rest of the way for the seventh-seeded Mavericks. The fifth-year forward will look to keep it going Sunday at home against the Spurs.