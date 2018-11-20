Finney-Smith produced 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 98-88 loss to the Grizzlies.

Finney-Smith scored in double-digits for the third consecutive game, adding a pair of steals in another strong effort. He continues to see minutes in the starting lineup with Wes Matthews (hamstring) sitting out. While Matthews remains sidelined, Finney-Smith could have some sneaky deep-league value. Bare in mind, Matthews could return as soon as Wednesday which would likely send Finney-Smith back to the bench.