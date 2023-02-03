Finney-Smith supplied 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-106 win over the Pelicans.

Finney-Smith scored in double digits for the fourth time over his last five contests, and while he's not expected to record big scoring numbers regularly, he's been playing well of late. The defensive-minded forward missed 14 games between mid-December and mid-January due to a hip injury, but he's averaging 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game since returning to action.