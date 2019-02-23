Finney-Smith totaled 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 29 minutes during Friday's 114-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Finney-Smith continues to have himself a nice stretch of games, coming away from Friday's loss with 13 points and nine rebounds. The moves made by the Mavericks prior to the trade deadline have certainly presented Finney-Smith with an opportunity. His ceiling is not the highest but he has the ability to contribute in a number of areas and owners in standard formats should monitor his production moving forward.