Finney-Smith totaled 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 loss to the Timberwolves.

Finney-Smith has been a great defender for the Mavericks this season, but his offense production solely relies upon his ability to hit open threes. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis demand most of the defense's attention so Finney-Smith gets left in the corner a ton. The 29-year-old is shooting a career best 39.4 percent from three this season, including a scalding 66.7 percent over his last three games.