Finney-Smith finished with 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and three steals in 35 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 116-115 win over Denver.

Finney-Smith put together his best game of the season in the win, racking up solid contributions on both ends of the floor. Prior to Tuesday, he had failed to score more than six points in four straight games, barely logging top-200 value over that period. While he can be a viable asset at times, his production thus far has been too inconsistent to warrant 12-team attention.