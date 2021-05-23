Finney-Smith produced 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 113-103 win over the Clippers.

When opposing defenses line up against the Mavericks, they spend a lot of time figuring out how to contain Luka Doncic, but when performances like Finney-Smith's pop up in the supporting cast, they are difficult to account for. In his fifth season with Dallas, Finney-Smith is having a career year in almost every category, but the most significant jump comes from his three-point attempts, which average five shots per game. He's barely completing 40 percent of them, but Saturday's exhibit will bolster that percentage.