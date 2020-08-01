Finney-Smith (hip) is been cleared to play and will start in Friday's matchup with the Rockets.

Finney-Smith sat out the Mavericks final exhibition game before the NBA bubble restart due to a hip issue, but it looks like the team was just erring on the side of caution. He will start alongside Kristaps Porzingis in the frontcourt, as Dallas will look to match the Rockets' small-ball.