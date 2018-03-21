Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Starting in return to lineup Tuesday
Finney-Smith will re-enter the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Pelicans, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Finney-Smith sat out the Mavericks' last game for rest purposes, as the team continues to ease him along after missing a good chunk of the season with an injury. However, after the one-game layoff, he's rejoining the lineup Tuesday and will immediately reclaim a role in the starting five. Look for him to push for minutes in the mid-20's, though he's likely not someone that should be relied upon for DFS purposes quite yet considering this will only be his fourth game back.
