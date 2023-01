Finney-Smith (hip) will start Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Finney-Smith is set for his first appearance since injuring his hip in mid-December, falling a day short of reaching an entire month on the sidelines. He will resume his starting duties upon his return, seemingly suggesting he's in line for a reasonable number of minutes. However, given Finney-Smith's extended absence, it still wouldn't be surprising if he's slightly limited in his return.