Finney-Smith will get the start at power forward for Tuesday's tilt against the Knicks, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Finney-Smith made his return after a four-month absence in Saturday's win over the Grizzlies, but subsequently sat out the team's next game due to a back-to-back set. He logged 18 minutes as a reserve in his return, but he could be in line for an increased workload as a starter Tuesday. Dwight Powell will return to a reserve role as a result of the move.