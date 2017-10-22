Finney-Smith is starting at small forward Saturday against the Rockets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

With Seth Curry (foot) out again, the Mavericks will switch things up and start Finney-Smith at small forward, pushing Wesley Matthews to shooting guard and Nerlens Noel to a bench role. He averaged just 4.3 points across 20.3 minutes per game last season, but he tallied 14 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes Friday against the Kings.