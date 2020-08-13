Finney-Smith will start Thursday's game against the Suns, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Finney-Smith has logged heavy minutes for the Mavs throughout bubble play, so it wouldn't be surprising if his workload is monitored Thursday with Dallas solidified in the No. 7 spot out West.
