Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Starting Tuesday
Finney-Smith will start Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
After a two-game absence, Finney-Smith is back in the starting lineup, sending Maxi Kleber to the bench. Since the start of February, Finney-Smith is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29.7 minutes.
