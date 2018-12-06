Finney-Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

With Dennis Smith (wrist) sidelined Wednesday, Dallas will shift Luka Doncic over to the starting point guard spot and insert Finney-Smith into the lineup. In the last game Finney-Smith started in place of Smith, he played 30 minutes and recorded nine points, right rebounds and two steals in that time.