Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Starting vs. Pelicans
Finney-Smith is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
With Dennis Smith (wrist) sidelined Wednesday, Dallas will shift Luka Doncic over to the starting point guard spot and insert Finney-Smith into the lineup. In the last game Finney-Smith started in place of Smith, he played 30 minutes and recorded nine points, right rebounds and two steals in that time.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Plays 17 minutes in Tuesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Full line in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Draws start Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Solid again in starting role•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...