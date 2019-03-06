Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Starting Wednesday
Finney-Smith will start Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports
Finney-Smith will return to the starting lineup after a three-game stint off the bench. Across 63 games this season, the third-year pro's averaging 7.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steal in 25.2 minutes.
