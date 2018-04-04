Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Starting Wednesday
Finney-Smith will draw the start at small forward for Wednesday's game against the Magic as a result of Harrison Barnes (rest) being ruled out, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.
With the team dealing with a myriad of injuries across the board, coach Rick Carlisle has opted to start Finney-Smith and Doug McDermott at the two forward spots. In nine starts this season, Finney-Smith has averaged 4.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.6 minutes.
