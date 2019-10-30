Finney-Smith had 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and one rebound in his team's 109-106 win against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

Finney-Smith got his second starting nod of the season, and while it lead to a season-high 12 points, he was not his usual active self along the boards in the contest. Dallas has other scoring options who take priority over Finney-Smith, so this might be near his upper limit of his scoring prowess.