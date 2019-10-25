Finney-Smith is starting Friday's game against the Pelicans, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Finney-Smith put together an impressive showing Wednesday night, coming two rebounds shy of a double-double, and he'll get a shot to run with the first unit Friday evening. He'll start alongside Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, Kristaps Porzingis and Courtney Lee.