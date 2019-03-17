Finney-Smith furnished 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one block across 35 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-116 win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Finney-Smith's hot hand from three-point range helped lead to his best scoring total since Feb. 6. The 25-year-old was more involved than usual on the offensive end overall, as his 10 shot attempts were the most he'd put up since Feb. 10. Despite the improved numbers Saturday, Finney-Smith has struggled to produce consistently on the offensive end throughout the season. However, he's been a solid and steady source of rebounds throughout most of the campaign, and he certainly retains a degree of deep-league value as the season winds down.