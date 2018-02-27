Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Still a week or two away
Finney-Smith (knee) will be out a least another week, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Finney-Smith, who has been out since mid-November, continues to have his return date dragged along. His first opportunity to be back under this news will be March 6's game against Denver.
