Finney-Smith totaled six points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 40 minutes during Thursday's 129-125 overtime victory over the Nets.

Finney-Smith is cold from deep, going 3-for-14 through four games. He's taking over half his shots from three, so if he's missing, he's not scoring. The addition of Christian Wood has also cut into Finney-Smith's overall attempts. He's taking 5.5 shots per game compared to last year's mark of 8.7 shots.