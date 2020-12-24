Finney-Smith recorded 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 106-102 loss to the Suns.

Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell started in the frontcourt for the Mavericks, who remain without Kristaps Porzingis (knee) for the beginning of the year. He's not normally a high-usage player but can put up a well-rounded statline like Thursday's on occasion. Finney-Smith is a passable option in 14-team fantasy leagues and can make for a cost-saving DFS play.