Finney-Smith posted 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-98 win over the Nets.

In one of his best performances of the season, Finney-Smith filled out every area of the stat sheet except free throws. He also committed no turnovers, making his season-high four assists more impressive. It was a strong bounceback effort for Finney-Smith, who had gone three games with 10 total points on 4-of-22 shooting.