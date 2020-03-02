Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Strong showing versus Timberwolves
Finney-Smith finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 111-91 win over the Timberwolves.
Finney-Smith collected no shortage of counting stats, stepping up with Luka Doncic (thumb) sidelined to provide a well-rounded line. Finney-Smith clearly isn't a consistent source of scoring, but he and the rest of this teammates tend to have more opportunities to make plays for themselves and others when Doncic is out. As such, if Doncic doesn't play during Monday's matchup versus the Bulls, Finney-Smith might make for a decent option in daily formats.
