Finney-Smith recorded 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and five rebounds over 22 minutes in Friday's 93-83 win over the Heat.

Finney-Smith was held to single figures in the scoring column in each of the last two games, but he had a season-high 12 points in Friday's win. The 27-year-old is averaging 9.2 points and 4.4 rebounds over 26.0 minutes per game to begin the season.