Finney-Smith went for 22 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-100 win over the Hawks.

Finney-Smith hasn't been one of the Mavericks' main scoring threats this season, but he embraced a bigger role considering neither Luka Doncic (ankle) nor Kristaps Porzingis (rest) were available and topped the 20-point mark just for the second time in the current campaign. That said, he has scored in double digits just three times in his last seven games, and his scoring figures have been wildly inconsistent. He could retain a slightly higher-than-normal upside while Doncic remains out, but for the most part, his upside will be limited outside of deeper formats.