Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: To start Wednesday
Finney-Smith will start Wednesday's game against Orlando, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Finney-Smith will start Wednesday's tilt with the Magic in place of Jalen Brunson, who will slide to the bench. In six games this season, including three starts, Finney-Smith's averaged 8.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 three in 26.8 minutes.
