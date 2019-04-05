Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Trending in right direction
Finney-Smith (lips) is expected to play Friday against Memphis, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Coach Rick Carlisle is optimistic about Finney-Smith's chances of playing Friday night, even though the Florida product isn't perfectly healthy. "I think there's a good chance you'll see him tomorrow," stated Carlisle. "It's not 100 percent, but I think it's better than 50-50." Finney-Smith suffered the injury during Monday's clash with Philadelphia and required stitches after taking a blow to the mouth.
