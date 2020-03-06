Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Unavailable Friday
Finney-Smith (hip) won't play Friday against the Grizzlies, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Finney-Smith will miss his first game of the season Friday as he deals with a right hip injury. In his absence, Justin Jackson and Courtney Lee could see extra minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Game-time call Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Injury likely day-to-day•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Not returning Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Another solid outing•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Strong showing versus Timberwolves•
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.