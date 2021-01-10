Finney-Smith is expected to quarantine for at least seven days after he entered the NBA's health and safety protocol Saturday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports. "The expectation is that a lot of those things aren't going to resolve quickly," Carlisle said, regarding Finney-Smith's situation. "All of those timeframes you mentioned have validity," after Townsend asked Carlisle if Finney-Smith would remain out for seven, 10 or 14 days.

Finney-Smith, Jalen Brunson and Josh Richardson entered the protocol after one of the three reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. If Finney-Smith is determined merely to be a close contact rather than infected by the virus, he'll likely be subject to the shorter quarantine period, while a positive test would likely result in him missing 14 days or longer. Finney-Smith had been a viable roster option in 14-to-16-team leagues prior to entering the protocol, as he averaged 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 1.0 assists in 29.3 minutes per game.