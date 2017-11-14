Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Will be out 'a while'
Finney-Smith (knee), according to coach Rick Carlisle, will be out "a while", Earl K. Sneed of the Mavericks' official site reports.
"A while" is certainly vague, but Finney-Smith can certainly be ruled out Tuesday against the Spurs and likely the remainder of the week. In his stead, Harrison Barnes will probably play big minutes at small forward, with Wesley Matthews helping to fill in.
