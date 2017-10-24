Finney-Smith will return to the bench for Monday's matchup with the Warriors, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Finney-Smith drew the spot start on Saturday with Dennis Smith (knee) and Seth Curry (foot) both out, but struggled, going scoreless (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with one rebound, one assist and two turnovers across 16 minutes. With Smith returning to the lineup Monday, that sends Finney-Smith back to the bench, where he'll likely be limited to minutes in the upper-teens or low-20's at best.